Barrow Bluebells Funday set to be a great Easter family day out

An entertaining, fun and free event will keep all of the family happy this Easter Monday in the Laois Kildare area.

The Barrow Bluebells Funday will be an adventurous event at Moore Abbey Woods in Monasterevin.

Everyone can go along an enjoy a walk in the woods as the bluebells bloom, get your family and friends into a giant picture frame for a photo with music, games and more.

Join in the fun on Easter Monday, April 22 from 2 pm. Monastrevin Tidy Towns has collaborated with a number of different bodies for this event.

Get your FREE tickets at eventbrite.ie. See Monasterevin Tidy Towns on Facebook for more.