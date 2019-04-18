Zambia, Lithuania, Zimbabwe, Nigeria come together for Laois Cultural Fusion event

A magnificent night’s entertainment is guaranteed, when performers from Laois’s vibrant migrant community, take to the stage for an upcoming Cultural Fusion event.

Join in a wonderful colourful night with a fusion of singing, dancing and other performances, originally from countries as far away as Zambia, Lithuania, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, to name just a few.

Those attending can expect to hear rhythms and sounds that will be a wonderful fusion of the cultural talent base in Laois.

Fashion lovers will be the first in Ireland, to see the unique clothing designed by young ‘up and coming’ designer Lerato Sebata. She is noted for her vibrant use of colour and elegant use of form. Her daring pieces will be sure to turn heads!

Organised by the Voice of Migrants group it’s Chairperson Rosemary Kunene promises a night of great entertainment.

Performers have been hard at work rehearsing their acts. This will be a night to remember for all those who enjoy singing, dancing and fashion.

The coolest sounds imaginable by DJ Cole will finish off the night. All for €10, children go free until 10 pm.

Laois Partnership Company and Laois Integration Network are supporting this event.

The Cultural Fusion events takes place at the Killeshin Hotel, on Saturday, April 20 at 7 pm. Tickets from Eventbrite.

