Get your legwarmers on, there's an 80's music night in Portlaoise

Fans of 80's music can show off their breakdancing moves to all the chart hits like Wham, Madonna, Guns n Roses and Prince, at a special fundraiser in Portlaoise this coming weekend.

The Parents Council of Portlaoise College are holding a 80's night school fundraiser at Humes Pub on Main Street next Saturday April 27.

The money raised will go towards the €1,000 third level college burseries that Portlaoise College gives to two of the most deserving Leaving Certificate students each year. It will also go towards the fund to install an all weather pitch at the college.

Pauline Callaghan is on the Parents Council.

"These burseries are a great help to the kids in college and the night promises to be great fun," she said.

Tickets at €10 are available from Humes Pub, from Portlaoise college which is open during Easter Break, and from Pauline at 083 1248871, or any Portlaoise College Parents Council member.

Admission includes finger food and a door prize, with a raffle organised on the night too.