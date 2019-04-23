Poetry Day to be celebrated in Portlaoise

Poetry Day will be celebrated in Portlaoise with a reading in O’Loughlin’s Hotel on Thursday, May 2.

The event, which is being organised by Ballyfin poet Dr Arthur Broomfield, will feature exciting new voices from the midlands.

"It’s an opportunity to introduce new poets with new visions. They are the voices of the future,” says Dr Broomfield. "It’ll be a night for poetry and music lovers."

The list of poets who will be reading their work includes Daniella Lawlor and Declan Furlong from Mountmellick, Michael Creagh from Rathdowney, Declan Molloy of the Laois writers group, Mary Ni Fiachra, originally from Ballyfin, and Arthur Broomfield, who will read some of his new surrealist poetry.

The night will include an open mic where poets may read from their work. Music, as we all know goes hand in hand with poetry. To cap a packed night the nationally acclaimed young stars of traditional music, Senan and Cilian Moran will give a recital on violin and harp.

The evening will commence at 8pm. Cover charge is €5.