To Laois, live from the West End

An amazing live theatre production from London’s West End will be broadcast to the screen of the Dunamaise Arts Centre this Thursday, April 25 in the biting celebrity culture satire, All About Eve.

Gillian Anderson (X-Files, NT Live: A Streetcar Named Desire) and Lily James (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) lead in All About Eve, broadcast live to cinemas from the West End in London

All About Eve tells the story of Margo Channing. Legend. True star of the theatre. The spotlight is hers, always has been. But now there’s Eve. Her biggest fan. Young, beautiful Eve. The golden girl, the girl next door. But you know all about Eve...don’t you?

Lifting the curtain on a world of jealousy and ambition, this new production, from one of the world's most innovative theatre directors, Ivo van Hove asks why our fascination with celebrity, youth and identity never seems to get old.