Creative fiesta set for Stradbally

Laois Arthouse in Stradbally will host a number of creative events for the month of May for the Laois Bealtaine Festival.

These include the launch of Fiesta on Wednesday May 1. Fiesta is an exhibition by the Stradbally Active Retirement Group that will run for the month of May. Work on show will include a mix of paintings, still life and landscapes that the group have developed over the year.

Budding writers of an older age have the chance to take part in a series of creative writing workshops with writer Jean O’Brien. Running on Wednesdays May 8, 15, 22 and 29 at 11am at the Arthouse.

Have you got something to say? We grow, we age and along the way we gather knowledge, information, things happen, life happens and our story grows we should celebrate and record its highs and lows. The series of workshops is a chance for you to explore your stories, in a lively and friendly atmosphere whether through, prose or poetry or a mixture of both. Share work by other writers, write our own pieces and share them on the last week.

Jean O’Brien is an award winning poet who has published five collections of poetry and is a regular contributor on Sunday Miscellany.

She is a former writer in residence for County Laois and has many years experience in tutoring in places as diverse as the Irish Writers Centre, Prisons, Schools, Community groups and at degree level.

For anyone who would like to try pottery there is a lovely series of workshops called Reconnect running over three weeks, with resident ceramic artist Cathy Whelan. On Fridays, May 3, 10 and 17, from 11.30am-1pm, these workshops will explore the therapeutic nature of clay through simple techniques and mindful movements. Create a unique piece of work in a creative and relaxed environment. Suitable for all levels, no previous experience is necessary. Participants are advised to bring an apron.

Cathy Whelan is a ceramic artist and educator. A graduate of the National College of Art and Design. Cathy’s work has been exhibited as part of a group show in Gallery Zozimus, Dublin and as part of a collaborative exhibition in NCAD.

Booking is essential and Limited numbers and limited. Telephone 057 8664033/13 or email artsoff@laoiscoco.ie