Perfect Abbeyleix fun in a Perfect Wedding

Laois Open Door Theatre presents Perfect Wedding, at the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel this week.

Direct from sell out performances in the Dunamaise Theatre Laois Open Door Theatre cordially invites audiences to their last performance of this year’s three-act play Perfect Wedding by Robin Hawdon in the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel, on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 8pm.

This play is a rare combination –a riotous comedy and a touching love story. It tells the story of a wedding day that goes hysterically astray when a groom wakes up the morning after his stag party in the bridal suite but it’s not his bride-to-be that is next to him in the bed and from then on it is hilarious laughs and frantic farce.

If laughter is the best medicine then this is just what the doctor ordered. You won’t be disappointed. Will the marriage to be saved and the perfect wedding take place and will there be a happy ending? Tickets available on the door.