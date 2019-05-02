Two days of Music Generation Laois

Music Generation Laois hosts its third weekend concert series in the restored Malthouse in Stradbally this weekend.

International award winning musicians and performers will play alongside Laois Music Generation's Senior Harp Ensemble, Trad Orchestra and Junior and Senior trad groups.

Friday features harpist and composer Michael Rooney and folk duo Zoe Conway and John McIntyre. Saturday has Chris Stout on fiddle, Catriona McKav on harp and Ernestine Healy while Stradbally men Tommy Fitzharris and Donal McCague will launch an album.

The Irish premier of Body Percussion accompanied by the full Laois Trad Orchestra will also take place.

Tickets are priced €5 and are available now, for bookings contact 0578663355 or visit the website at www.dunamaise.ie