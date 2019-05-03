Music in Portlaoise that's Cool For Cats

Chris Difford had some of the top ‘90s hits with his UK pop band Squeeze.

Up The Junction', 'Cool For Cats', 'Labelled With Love', and ‘Tempted’ remain some of the most enduring and best-loved songs of our time. Squeeze recently returned with new album 'The Knowledge' in 2017, followed by extensive world-wide touring.

One of the UK’s most respected songwriters, Chris has co-written with a host of musicians that reads like a veritable who’s who of the industry.

Join Chris at the Dunamaise Arts Centre this week as he reveals more from his book, Some Fantastic Place, plays songs from his enviable Squeeze back catalogue and recounts stories from his 40 year career.

Chris Difford takes to the stage of the Dunamaise this Saturday, May 4, at 8pm, with tickets available now priced €22/€20.