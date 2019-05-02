Avon calling - 20th anniversary reunion of office staff from iconic Laois factory

It is twenty years this year since the Avon factory in Portarlington officially closed in 1999 and a reunion is on the way especially for all its administration and clerical staff over the years.

Noelle Graham and Dolores Murray have arranged a reunion in the Anvil Inn, where staff used to be regular customers.

“A small group of us still meet up regularly, but most of the time its for sad things like funerals, and every time we met we said 'we must organise a reunion',” she said.

There were roughly 80 clerical and administration staff working in Avon when it closed, but the reunion is open to any of those staff who worked at any time in the US owned factory in Port.

Noelle and Dolores have been busy trying to contact everyone to tell about the celebration.

“When we closed I downloaded everyone's names and addresses but a lot have changed from marriages or moving away. By word of mouth we have tracked down many of them,” she said.

Noelle worked for 25 years in HR and Dolores was the manager's PA.

“It was a fantastic company, everybody says the same thing, if it was still there we'd all still be there too, they were brilliant to work for,” Noelle said.

Below: Noelle at her desk in Avon.

The reunion is on Saturday May 11 at 6,30pm. There will be finger food and live music with no cover charge, in recognition of the custom staff gave to the inn.

“Bring your memorabilia, it will be great to see everyone after 20 years,” Noelle said.

Call her at 086 8189204 or Dolores at 087 4148093.