Rock Inn Vintage Rally kicks off the summer seaon this May Bank Holiday weekend

The summer festival season kicks off this May Bank Holiday weekend when the Rock Inn Vintage Rally takes place on Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5.

The Rally is now in its 18th year and has become a fixed staple of the May bank holiday weekend. It is a great family day out, as well as being one of the big dates on the vintage calendar.

The two day event is also a fundraiser for Laois Hospice, which it has generously donated to over its lifespan.

A wide ranging variety of activities and entertainment makes up the Rock Inn Vintage Rally.

The weekend kicks off on Saturday, May 4 with the Vintage Tractor and Car Run which starts from the Rock Inn at 2.30pm.

The Run is made up of two different routes, for cars and tractors. Up to 30 tractors will participate in the run. Following the Run, there will be refreshments in the Rock Inn.

The flagship event of the Rock Inn Vintage Rally takes place on Sunday, May 5.

The grounds will open at 12 noon and the day itself will feature a display of numerous vintage steam vehicles, along with dozens of vintage cars, tractors, motor bikes and small machinery, all of which are in mint condition and will be lovingly displayed by their owners.

Making their first appearance this year will be a special showcase of machinery from the Lanz Bulldog Club.

For the younger members of the family there will be a range of family entertainment, which will all be enclosed for safety. Among the attractions will be a kiddies corner, featuring bouncing castles of varying sizes, and slides.

Admission on Sunday is €5.

There will be a selection of auto jumble, as well as antique stands. A threshing demonstration is also sure to draw widespread interest.

Throughout the course of the two days, there will be refreshments available at the Rock Inn.

On Sunday night the ever popular Vintage Rally Cabaret will take place and the headline act this year is Seamus Moore. Tickets are €7.50 if pre-booked and €10 on the night.

The Rock Inn Vintage Rally came about as a result of a conversation that took place in the Rock Inn many years ago, when a group of vintage car enthusiasts came up with the idea of a rally as a means to raise funds for Laois Hospice.

Following the success of the first few rallies, it was decided to broaden and expand the event into a Vintage Rally, which could raise even more funds, as well as providing a showcase for other vintage vehicles that might not be able to take to the roads for a rally.

The Rock Inn provides the perfect location for such an undertaking, conveniently located as it is to the Dublin-Cork/Limerick motorway, making it easily accessible for anyone travelling distances.

It is also a very welcoming venue with ample space surrounding it, making it ideal for the purposes of a rally. For further information contact Liam Delaney on 087 - 9611058.