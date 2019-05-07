Pair of Electric Picnic tickets to be won in Portlaoise school raffle

Three Portlaoise schools are offering a pair of Electric Picnic tickets as the top raffle prize in their fundraiser for an astroturf pitch.

Summerhill school campus beside Portlaoise Retail Park is home to Portlaoise Educate Together NS, Maryborough NS, and Gael Scoil Phortlaoise.

They are in their final year of raising enough money to build an all weather shared playing pitch, with hopes it will be ready by next September.

They are raffling two Electric Picnic weekend camping tickets as part of their Summerhill Craft and Food Fair at the school on Sunday May 26. A host of other prizes include Irish Open tickets, a weekend away in a Mayo hotel and lots of prizes sponsored by local businesses.

The day will feature a plethora of craft and food stalls along with live music, a barbecue, face painting, small rides, bouncy castles, an Electric Zoo and the monster raffle. It runs from 1pm to 5pm.

However don't have to rely on winning Electric Picnic tickets to support the school pitch fundraiser while rocking your socks off.

Portlaoise Educate Together NS Parents Association will host a night with top Portlaoise band Transmitter in Kavanaghs Portlaoise on Saturday 18 May.

This annual summer gig for the school has been sold out ahead of time for the past two years so grab a ticket fast. Tickets are €12, on sale online with Ticketmaster or in Kavanagh’s pub.

Click here to buy a raffle ticket.