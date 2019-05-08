Get some satisfaction at Portlaoise gig

Ireland's finest Rolling Stones tribute band, based in Galway City, The Strolling Homes will take to the stage of Kavanaghs in Portlaoise next weekend.

The Strolling Homes were born in the summer of 2015. The band is made up of some of Galway's finest gigging musicians, lifelong Stones fans all.

The setlist encompasses every era of The Rolling Stones' long reign, from classic anthems to R n' B rarities. from classics like Beggars Banquet, Exile On Main Street, Sticky Fingers, and more recent records like Voodoo Lounge and Blue & Lonesome.

Moves like Jagger and iconic guitar riffs dominate the stage show which aims to capture all the sounds and swagger of a Stones gig.

Playing fan favourites and album cuts from the world's greatest rock 'n' roll band, The Strolling Homes will offer Sympathy For The Devil, promise to Paint It Black and guarantee Satisfaction.

The Strolling Homes come to Portlaoise next Friday, May 17, at 9.30pm.

This is an over-18s gig only and tickets are available now, priced €9.50.