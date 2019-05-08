Miller's tale still a winner in live theatre event

National Theatre Live presents All My Sons, by Arthur Miller, next week at the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

America, 1947. Despite hard choices and even harder knocks, Joe and Kate Keller are a success story. But their contented lives are about to shatter. With the return of a figure from the past, long buried truths are forced to the surface and the price of their American dream is laid bare.

Starring Sally Field, Bill Pullman, Jenna Coleman and Colin Morgan, this production will screen at the Dunamaise in Portlaoise next Tuesday, May 14, at 7pm. Tickets are priced €15/€12.