Tumble down the rabbit hole

Aedeen O'Hagan Ballet presents Alice in Wonderland, at the Dunamaise Arts Centre this weekend.

Travel with a very curious Alice to meet many amazing characters, from the White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, Caterpillar, Queen of Hearts and the Knave to some Flamingos, Roses and very busy cards.

Children from 3.5 years to 18 will perform in this wonderful adventure. With great music, dancing and costumes, this is truly a feast for the senses.

The ballet will be performed this Sunday, May 12, at 2.30pm and again at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced €18, €12, and a family ticket for four is €50.