Gender balance is no Folly at Laois festival

The gender-balanced festival The Folly returns to Laois this summer, offering a blend of music, comedy and culture.

The Folly is the first gender balanced festival in Ireland. A gender balanced festival is a festival with equal numbers of male and female performers.

Throughout the entertainment industry male artists outnumber female artists 5:1 and the ratio is the same throughout production roles.

The Folly is the first festival in Ireland which actively promotes gender balance and selects act accordingly.

Organisers are very excited to be in the throws of organising this year’s event. They had a super weekend in 2018 and are working hard to ensure it’s even bigger and better this year.

Organiser are delighted to announce that the brilliant magician, Brian Daly, will perform two shows during this year's Folly Festival.

The shows will take place in the 'Family Fun @ Nancy's Yard', area, on Saturday, July 20 and yes, they will be magic.

This area and all the daytime events are open to everyone to attend, and are separate from the ticketed acts.

Entry to Nancy's Yard is €5 per child, which includes all activities, and adults are free.

Also confirmed for the festival is rising star and critically acclaimed singer/songwriter, Alice Lynskey, who has been added to the lineup for this year's Folly Festival.

Alice joins The Finns as the second of the confirmed acts. The Finns are an Irish folk duo, brothers Hugh and Ciaran Finn.

Their original songs have been described as incredibly catchy and lovable, with a hint of blues and rock.

The Finns will be present with their excellent tune, Freemind, which was shortlisted for the 2018 SongDoor International Songwriting Competition Final.

The Folly really is a family friendly festival which has something for all ages so be sure to check back regularly to see what has been added to the programme of events.

The Folly at Cullohill takes place on July 19/20 next.

Check out the festival website at www.thefolly.ie