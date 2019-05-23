Portlaoise youth club ball cancelled

A ball that was organised by a youth group in Portlaoise has been cancelled.

The No Name Club in Portlaoise organised a pink ribbon ball ffor charity but they have decided to cancel the event.

"It is with great regret that we announce the cancellation of our Pink Ribbon Ball, in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland. All tickets will be refunded over the coming days," organisers said.

A raffle in aid of the charity will go ahead. Lines are €2 each or 3 lines for €5. They are available from No Name Club members who will be in Laois Shopping Centre on Saturday, May 25 from 12pm to 4pm.