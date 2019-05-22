Family fun in Laois in the return of Celtic Con

Part 3 in a successful franchise can be a tricky thing to get right, as anyone who’s sat through Jaws 3D or The Matrix Revolutions can attest. But when all the ingredients mix perfectly, a threequel can be just what devoted fans have been waiting for, which is why anyone fanatical about fantasy escapism and comicbook escapades should rejoice at the news that Celtic Con - Ireland’s Midland Comic Convention returns to Portlaoise this June for the third year running.

Taking place in the Dunamaise Arts Centre on Saturday, June 1 , from 11am to 6pm, Celtic Con has a host of fun features for the faithful, including Comic Village, Artist Alley, Geek Market, Craft Stalls, Gaming Zone, Exhibitor and Artist Expo Area. Artist Showcase, Cosplay Contest and more.

Bringing some of this country’s finest comic and children's book talent together to Portlaoise for the third year in a row and showcasing Laois's finest local creative writers, artists and illustrators, Celtic Con is a full day event for all the family.

See www.celticcon.com