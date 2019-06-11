Familiar RTÉ personality to launch big Laois cycling event in style

The Bulfin Heritage Cycle Rally has become one of the biggest summer events on the calendar in Laois and it is set to be launched in style soon by a well known RTÉ personality.

The launch of the Bulfin Heritage Cycle Rally will take place at Aghaboe Abbey in Laois with the help of Helen Carroll of RTÉ's Ear to the Ground. Helen is pictured here on the right in an Ear to the Ground preview.

Helen will join organisers and participants for the official launch on Wednesday, June 26 at 2 pm which falls just in time for a busy bike week.

A brand new Durrow community project, a bike hire scheme for members of the community, will be launched on Friday, June 28.

A foodie cycle trail will take place on Saturday, June 29 and there are lots more events planned for bike week, see the line up on the poster below.

MORE: Hearty line up of history and heritage at the Old Fort Quarter Festival in Portlaoise