Full line up for Electric Picnic backed gender-balanced Laois Folly festival

The full line up of events for the second Folly Festival in Cullohill, Co Laois has been revealed and it promises to be a brilliant weekend.

The Folly is Ireland's first gender-balanced music and comedy festival, supported by Electric Picnic and organised by Cullohill Community Council.

The line up includes Hermitage Green, Wyvern Lingo, The 2 Johnnies, Alice Lynskey, Curtis Walsh, Sarah Buckley and Band, The Finns and Vocalese.

In addition to the two nights of fantastic entertainment, there is also a full programme of events on Saturday, July 20. These include a guided mountain walk, adventure race (6.5km trail run and 24km cycle), market fayre, dog show, vintage car exhibition, art exhibition and ‘The Great Folly Bake’.

Family Fun at Nancy’s yard will be back again to provide a great afternoon of family entertainment in the castle grounds including bouncy castles, face painting, nail art, nerf shooting gallery, sandpit and kids ride on tractor track.

Jeca the Clown will be on hand to make sure everyone is having fun and there will be two shows by comedian/magician Brian Daly which are not to be missed.

Entry will once again be €5 per child and include the cost of all activities within the castle grounds.

Some celebrity guests will be joining in during the day including comedian Bernard O’Shea. A ticket is not required to participate in the day-time events but some events have a nominal charge. The schedule of performances for the evening concerts will be published the week before the event. Full details are online.

Weekend tickets costing €40 are now available locally from Bergin’s Gala, Cullohill and from committee members. Tickets are also available at www.thefolly.ie online. There are a limited number of day tickets available online at the cost of €25.

MORE: Hearty line up of history and heritage at the Old Fort Quarter Festival in Portlaoise