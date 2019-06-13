Electric Picnic announces over 50 acts for Trenchtown

Multi award-winning DYNAMITE MC is one of the biggest names in the global MC world.

Originally gaining prominence in the jungle and drum and bass arenas, Dynamite has also released an enviable spectrum of hip hop, breaks, garage and reggae material. Dynamite’s career kicked off in the early 90s on pirate radio station Krush FM.

After meeting the legendary Roni Size in 1995 and MC’ing for the Full Cycle crew, the Bristol collective formed the live band Reprazent. Their debut album, New Forms, won the Mercury Music Prize in 1997, followed by a MOBO and a Q Award. Over the years he’s collaborated with Krafty Kuts, Elephant man, Andy C, DJ Zinc, Tiesto, and many, many more.

His latest collaboration with Dublin/Hong Kong/London-based producer BAZZA RANKS (Dirty Dubsters / Irish Moss Records) sees the pair fuse reggae and jungle including lead single ‘Don’t Let it Pass’ the duo will bring their live show to Trenchtown’s Kingston 12 stage.

SIM SIMMA SOUNDSYSTEM bring their unique fusion of dancehall, hip hop and grime. What began as Dublin’s favourite dancehall flavoured club night ‘Sim Simma’ just kept growing, now a label with a host of rostered artists combined, released their debut five track EP ‘Pass the Aux Cord’ including featured Irish artists God Knows (Rusangano Family) and Denise Chaila.

MC BREEZY, the wordsmith behind single ‘Yamma Yamma’ will join the crew live in Trenchtown for a late night, carnival themed show, featuring dancers from GO DANCE IRELAND, and a few very special surprise guests.

Having toured and recorded with legendary reggae artists Bob Marley, Dennis Brown and Johnny Clarke (to name a few) NATTY WAILER has called Ireland his home for the last decade. The Jamaican song writer and musician has released a number of solo works continuing the tradition of not just making good music but sharing the importance of history and culture, his aim to bring peace, love and unity with his love for a reggae music as the tool.

Dublin based DJ and producer DJ WAX brings the heat to our airwaves every Friday night on RTE 2FM with the best in afrobeat, dancehall and hip hop flavours, and has prepared a very special live set for Trenchtown’s Dancehall arena.

From Kenya, composer, producer and singer songwriter BERRACAH KISIA began creating music as a young child in her hometown of Eldoret. The classically trained vocalist launched her debut album ‘Lunch Break’ in 2012 under the pseudonym ‘August Cellars’ and is set to make her Irish debut performance at Electric Picnic.

Also performing across the weekend is broadcaster, producer and DJ STEVIE G who will be joined by choreographer ANDREA WILLIAMS and HOT SAUCE DANCE CREW, Ireland’s Reggae ambassador CIAN FINN, Dublin based afrobeat bandYANKARI, KELTIC POSSE will be joined by Kenyan vocalist LAVOSTI, Ireland’s all female ska band THE SKATUESQUES, and Irish hip hop from OUTSIDER YP of the Word Up Collective and so many more…

Elsewhere in the tropical arena all the sights, sounds and tastes of the Caribbean await to be explored. Reggae, ska, dancehall, jungle, afrobeat and hip hop lay the soundtrack to Trenchtown’s multiple stages. By day come chill in Trenchtown, kick back on the beach (yes, beach in the woods!) take part in one of the dance or drum workshops and dine on traditional Jerk chicken, Rice n Peas but by night get ready to whine ya body as Trenchtown throws some of the best late night parties, a cultural melting pot jammed with music, dance, and nottin but Irie vibes!

The line up so far with much more yet to be announced…

DYNAMITE MC x BAZZA RANKS

SIM SIMMA SOUNDSYSTEM x MC BREEZY

CIAN FINN | NATTY WAILER | DJ WAX (RTE 2FM)

STEVIE G x HOT SAUCE DANCE CREW

OUTSIDER YP | THE CLANDESTINOS | RUCKUS FX | BEVIN RIMSON

YANKARI | JIGZZSAW | ADRIAN LENZ | KELTIC POSSE | LAVOSTI

THE SKATUESQUES | THE REBEL SOULS | REWIND | LEX WOO

THE LIGHT RUNNERS | BOSS SOUND MANIFESTO | YVES SOLO

MC LITTLE TREE | SKA PATROL | JAMEIRE | DJ MOG Y | JON PIERCE

INIKE | BERRACAH KISIA | JASON ROOTICAL | ROOTSMAN WURZEL

OI OI SOUND | BAZ HICKEY | DREADZILLA | SELECTIVE SOUNDS

DJ KALI | SIBH C | DJ WALLY | THE ELECTRIC CARAVAN | DJ BLAZEHITTA

DJ PHIL ONE | DJ BLACK MC | 3 LITTLE BIRDS | DJ SLICK NORMAL

WILL SOFTLY | DJ NIGEL WOODS | ONE WORLD SOUNDS | MISS SCOTTY

DR. REGGAE RICHIE | LADY MICHELLE | TREASURE BEACH COLLECTIVE

DJ DODGY | DJ DEFENSIVE MIX UP