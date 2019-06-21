Experience Seattle Grunge in Laois

The Seattle Grunge Experience, the only tribute act to authentically recreate the live sound of the four biggest Grunge bands in history, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden and Alice in Chains, comes to the stage of Kavanaghs this weekend.

The early 90s was a great time for music with so many creative, innovative bands breaking out from under the mainstream radar – and seemingly most of them from the Pacific Northwest. That’s where the idea for The Seattle Grunge Experience comes from as these bands, these songs were meant to be heard back to back.

Formed in December 2014, The Seattle Grunge Experience is the brainchild of two long-time friends, Dave Horan (lead vocals) and Ger Ennis (guitar and vocals). As fans of the Seattle Sound and noticing huge potential for the project they decided it was the right time to put a band together. Recruiting the skills of Shane Counter (lead guitar), Mike Galorport (drums) and Keith Murdoch (bass and vocals) the band serves up the visceral power of Nirvana, the spiritual depth of Pearl Jam, the technical ability of Soundgarden and the edgy darkness of Alice in Chains.

The Seattle Grunge Experience comes to Kavanaghs this Saturday, June 22.