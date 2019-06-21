From Galway to the local stage

From the streets of Galway to the local stage, the Galway Street Club is a unique band of buskers who have come together through a shared love of music and they bring their stomping sound to Kavanaghs Venue this weekend.

Galway Street Club started by accident in March 2016 when a group of individual buskers decided to start jamming together and it grew from there.

The group comprises Scally, a cajun musician; Laura, a ukulele player; Spud, a guitarist; Adnaan, a fiddler; Kai, a drummer; and James, a guitar player.

Galway Street Club are playing more and more gigs on top of busking, including gigs in Dublin and Kilkenny, as well as in Galway, and for a band that started by accident, they are certainly gaining a big online following with over 11,000 likes on Facebook.

Galway Street Club comes to Kavanaghs this Friday, June 21, taking to the stage at 9.30pm.

This is an over-18s only gig and tickets are available from the venue, priced €15.