FETAC art on display in Laois library

The General Studies Level 4 group from Abbeyleix Further Education & Training Centre recently opened their art exhibition in Abbeyleix Library.

The exhibition was opened by Margaret Phelan, a former student of the General Studies programme. Margaret has since progressed to Crawford Art College and is in her final year of a Fine Arts Bachelor Degree.

She plans to go on to do a masters by research course.

The collection of work in this exhibition was generated through the 1 year QQI General Studies with Craft Level 4 course.

The exhibition includes pieces from art, pyrography, upholstery and design. The students involved in creating the work were Julie Dawson, Stephen Moore, Theresa O’Shea, Michelle O’Sulllivan and Wayne Waldron.

This course offers a good mix of practical and academic skills and has proven to be an excellent springboard to Level 5 courses, Leaving Certificate or employment.

For more information check out the website at www.abbeyleixfec.ie.