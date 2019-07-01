Art and music workshops for young people in Laois

Laois County Council Arts Office and Music Generation Laois Summer Arts Programme 2019 has an array of arts and music workshops are available for young people to enjoy over the month of July and into August.

Starting off with Circus Art Workshops hosted by circus artist Maria Corcoran at the MDA Mountmellick, running from Tuesday July 9 to Thursday July 11 from 2pm-4pm for ages 7-12 years. Maria will give an introduction to juggling, hula hoop, balance, acrobatics and more.

Circus is where sports meet arts and creativity and individualism is celebrated. Maria has been teaching youth circus for over 9 years around Ireland and internationally.

Children interested in art can join artist Jen Donnery at Laois Arthouse for workshops titled ‘Art in our Environment’. Using materials around us to create a work of art; finding new uses for things we already have, to reduce waste and protect the planet.

Running over three days from Tuesday July 16 to Thursday July 18, mornings from 11-1 and a second workshop in the afternoon from 2 to 4, for children aged 7-12.

A new addition to the programme this year is an innovative Portfolio Preparation Course for young people aged 15-18 with visual artist Mary Burke. Running from Monday July 22 to Friday July 26 at Laois Music Centre, Church Ave, Portlaoise from 10am-4pm, this five-day course is designed to help students prepare a portfolio for submission for art and design courses at 3rd level colleges.

The week may also benefit students preparing for the Leaving Certificate art coursework by introducing them to research and drawing skills that could be useful when preparing their course workbook in school next year. T

There is also a fun dance programme hosted by dance tutor Marie Cashin at Laois Music Centre, Portlaoise running from Tuesday July 30 to Thursday, August 1. Marie will give an introduction to hip hop, jazz and free style in the mornings from 11-1 and a second workshop in the afternoon from 2 to 4pm, for children aged 7-12.

The summer programme also included an adult art course at Laois Arthouse titled ‘Painting the portrait from life’ with well known artist Una Sealy RHA, with work on display at the Arthouse.