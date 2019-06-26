Book comes to life in epic show

National Theatre Live presents Small Island, this week at the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

Andrea Levy’s Orange Prize-winning novel comes to life in an epic new theatre adaptation.

A company of 40 actors take to the stage of the National Theatre in London in this timely and moving play, following three intricately connected stories, from Jamaica to Britain, through the Second World War to 1948 – the year the HMT Empire Windrush docked in England. Hortense yearns for a new life away from rural Jamaica; Gilbert dreams of becoming a lawyer and Queenie longs to escape her Lincolnshire roots.

Hope and humanity meet stubborn reality as the play traces the tangled history of Jamaica and the UK. Adapted by Helen Edmundson.

Rated 15+, this special performance will be screened at the Dunamaise at 7pm this Thursday, June 27. Tickets are available now, priced €15/€12.