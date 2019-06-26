Remarkable true life tale on the big screen

This week’s big screen offering from the Dunamaise Arts Centre is the film Yuli.

The remarkable true-life story of Cuban dancer Carlos Acosta, a legend of the dance world and the first black dancer to perform some of the most famous ballet roles. A dancer who did not want to dance. Carlos - nicknamed Yuli by his father - is shown growing up on the streets of Cuba, through his time at the country's National Dance School, to performing at London's prestigious Royal Ballet.

The film screens at the Dunamaise on Wednesday, June 26, at 8pm, with tickets priced €7/€5.