Portlaoise hometown gig for Mary Conroy

Soprano and harpist Mary Conroy is delighted to return to her home town of Portlaoise to perform a selection of music for voice and harp this week, when she takes to the stage of the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

Her guests include Seamus Fitzgibbon on flute, who is also from Portlaoise, Seamus Ong from Dublin on the uileann pipes, and Phoebe O’Leary from Kildare. Marking the date, the programme will have an Irish/American flavour. Mary performs this Thursday, July 4, at 8pm. Tickets are €15.