Get writing for Heritage Week at Lea Castle

The Lea Castle Conservation Group are delighted to announce the launch of their Heritage Week 2019 Writing Competition, foir budding scribes of all ages.

There are three categories, under 13, under 18, and over 18, and there are valuable cash prizes for the winners in each category. All styles of writing are eligible once the content relates to Lea Castle.

The winners will be announced during Heritage Week on August 22.

For full details of the competition and how to enter visit the Lea Castle website, www.leacastle.ie.