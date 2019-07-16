Stunning Lego exhibition on display

An incredible private collection of official Lego sets brought together in one exhibition is on display in Roscrea throughout July and August.

Mark Pearson has been travelling around the country with the stunning display, called Brick World, for the past year, delighting young Lego fans.

His collection has been gathered up over the last decade.

To date, Mark has raised approximately €23,000 for various charities thanks to his events.

This summer, Brick World is in the Roscrea Heritage Centre every Thursday to Sunday for July and August from 11am to 4pm daily.

Brick World is proudly supporting the Cuisle Centre and the Ken Smollen Food Appeal.

Mark said, "Please support these charities and come to see the extensive collection, which features the three largest official Lego sets ever made! You can check the Facebook page for more information, @Brickw0rld.