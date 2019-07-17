Eddie Brennan, Laois hurlers and Joe McDonagh cup appearing at Laois festival

If you haven't got a chance to meet the Laois hurlers, Eddie Brennan and the see the glorious Joe McDonagh Cup, they will all be in one place in Laois this weekend.

The Folly Festival is a music, arts and community festival in Cullohill this weekend with a line up featuring The 2 Johnnies and Hermitage Green among other great acts (see below). It is Ireland's first gender-balanced festival and is supported by Electric Picnic.

Excitement is building for the festival which is on this Friday and Saturday, July 19 and 20. There is a jam-packed daytime and nighttime line up.

One of the latest additions to the festival is that Laois Senior Hurling team, Eddie Brennan and the Joe McDonagh Cup will all be making an appearance! Go along on Friday, get your tickets here.

