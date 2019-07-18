Marty Morrissey to interview Eddie Brennan and Laois hurlers at local festival

The Laois hurlers that everyone is talking about and their manager Eddie Brennan are set to sit down for a discussion with RTÉ commentator Marty Morrissey at a Laois festival this weekend.

After a fine display in their All-Ireland Quarter Final match against Tipperary in Croke Park, the hurling team, along with Eddie Brennan, and the recently acquired Joe McDonagh Cup, will appear at the Folly Festival in Cullohill, on Friday, July 19.

Who better to discuss their amazing heroics of late, than high profile sports commentator, and TV presenter Marty Morrissey.

Marty was at the festival last year and organisers are delighted to welcome him back to Cullohill.

No time has been set as of yet, but Marty, Eddie and the boys will make an appearance, during Friday night’s event, where there is an amazing line up of Irish musical talent.

Hermitage Green, Wyvern Lingo, The Finns, and Sarah Buckley & Band, will all take to the stage to kick start this year’s Folly Festival in style.

The 2 Johnnies, Alice Lynsky, Curtis Walsh and Vocalese perform on Saturday night.

