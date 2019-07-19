Hermitage Green, Marty Morrissey and Laois GAA: Tonight's Laois Folly Festival line-up

The Folly Festival kicks off in Cullohill, Co Laois tonight, July 19 with a top line up of acts.

The festival is supported by Electric Picnic and is the first gender-balanced comedy and music festival in Ireland.

Doors open at 7.15 pm with Sarah Buckley and band opening the show from 8 pm. This is followed by The Finns at 8:40 pm, and Wyvern Lingo at 9:30 pm. Marty Morrissey's interview with Eddie Brennan and the Laois Hurlers is at 10:30 pm. Hermitage Green are on stage at 11 pm followed by DJ Alan Doran into the small hours.

See Friday and Saturday night's entertainment line up below.

Get your tickets to the Folly here.

READ MORE LEINSTER EXPRESS NEWS HERE.