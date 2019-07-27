Panic Animal to play at Stradbally fundraiser

A fundraiser in which the proceeds will go to Teac Tom (who provide Emergency Response to Suicide) will be held in the Napper Tandy, Stradbally on Sunday, August 4.

Tickets for the event are €10 and include free entry in a special raffle for a full day tattoo session up to a maximum of €350 provided by Dan Bailey of True Blue Private Tattoo Parlour, Stradbally.

Brendan Lynch of Napper Tandy is also donating the use of his function room for this special event. Music is provided by Panic Animal.

This is a night not to be missed and a prize not to be missed, all for a worthy cause.