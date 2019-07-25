Sprinkle of fairy dust in summer panto

The summer panto, Peter Pan runs this weekend at the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

The classic tale begins in the nursery of the Darling Children, on a night like any other.

A free-spirited and mischievous young boy who can fly and never grows up, Peter Pan spends his never-ending childhood having adventures on the mythical island of Neverland as the leader of the Lost Boys, interacting with a host of panto character favourites and occasionally ordinary children from the world.

Full of song, dance and laughter galore, featuring a talented cast of well known local faces and featuring the children of the highly sought after Panto Summer Camp, following the massive success of last year’s Cinderella this on-stage spectacle promises a lavish production for all to enjoy.

The panto will be staged this Friday, July 26 at 7.30pm, Saturday, July 27 at 2pm and 7.30pm, and Sunday, July 28, at 2pm and 7.30pm. Tickets are available now priced €15/€12.

For bookings, call the Dunamaise Arts Centre box office on 05786 63355.