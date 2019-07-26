Brick World comes to Roscrea

The Brick World Lego Exhibition comes to Roscrea this summer.

This is a private collection of official Lego sets owned by Mark Pearson brought together in one exhibition, which has been collected over the last 10+ years. The exhibition is constantly being added to, with some exclusive sets under construction at the moment.

Brick World started last July in Portarlington and Mark has travelled the country with his collection for the past year, displaying his exhibition for charity.

To date Mark has raised approximately €23,000 for various charities.

This summer Brick World is in the Roscrea Heritage Centre every Thursday to Sunday for July and August from 11am to 4pm daily. Brick World is proudly supporting the Cuisle Centre and the Ken Smollen Food Appeal.

Please support these charities and come to see the extensive collection, which features the three largest official Lego sets ever made.

You can check the Facebook page for more information @Brickworld.