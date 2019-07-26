Praise be! The Lost Messiahs have returned

Local band, The Lost Messiahs will release their new album ‘Deconstruction of the Mind’ this weekend in Stradbally.

The album will contain ten original songs written and produced by the band’s founder member, guitar player and owner of Golden Egg Studios, Ollie Plunkett.

While the songs on the album are in many ways confessional Ollie has likened the recording process to a mental cleanse, shedding the old skin to reveal the new.

The songs are delivered with a rich palette of atmospheric guitars, dark and brooding synths and driven by a relentless hypnotic rhythm.

While there are echoes of The National and Dylan it is difficult to put a label on the Messiahs music.

A video for the first single was recently released. The video was shot on location in Stradbally, Co.Laois and features well known footballer and SportsJoe live presenter Colm Parkinson.

To view the video visit youtu.be/zIjoiukfrUg

The band will embark on a comprehensive Irish tour to promote the album commencing with an album launch at Sonas Boutique Music Arts and Wellness Festival the Malthouse, Stradbally this Saturday, July 27 and finishing with a gig in Whelan’s Dublin at the end of September.

Details of the tour including venues are being put together at present.

Sonas Boutique, a new arts and wellbeing festival, takes place this Saturday, July 27 at the Malthouse, Stradbally.

Sonas will host a music stage, wellness tent, therapy tent, food stalls, bar, cocktails and enchanted garden.

On the Sonas music stage, acts like Finals with special guests, James O'Connor, Midlands ISL Learners Choir and Music Generation Laois Jazzy Jam will perform.

The Wellness tent will host sound meditation, health and wellbeing talks, nutritional information and lots more.

Meanwhile international cuisine, food stalls, crepes, tapas, sushi, pizza and cocktails can all be enjoyed at Sonas.

The event begins at 5pm until late. Tickets cost €22.50.

Please note this is an over 18s event only.