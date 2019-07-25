Young Wolfe Tones in Coolfin

The Rathdowney Events Committee together with The Rathdowney Ossory Show and Scouting Ireland, are delighted to welcome Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones to play at the Showgrounds, Coolfin this Saturday, July 27.

A great night's entertainment is guaranteed, with a full bar and BBQ available on the night.

Tickets are €15 each and available online a twww.theyoungwolfetones.com

or from many retail outlets in Rathdowney.

Tickets are also available from any committee member.