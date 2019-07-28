Big screen Marvel at arts centre

Next week’s big screen offering from the Dunamaise Arts Centre is the superhero smash, Black Panther.

After the events of Captain America: Civil War, T’Challa returns home to the hidden but technically advanced kingdom of Wakanda. When an old enemy reappears, T'Challa's mettle as King and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts the entire fate of the world at risk.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, and Lupita Nyong'o.

The film won Academy Awards for Best Music, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design, and the Bafta for Best Special Visual Effects.

The film is rated 12A with a running time of 134minutes approximately.

Black Panther screens at the arts centre next Wednesday, July 31, at 8pm. Tickets are available now priced €7/€5.