Electric Picnic reveals new headliners for Heineken Live Your Music

Heineken Ireland has announced that it will return to Electric Picnic this August 30 to September 1 at Stradbally Hall, Co. Laois with Live Your Music and it’s ready to be the shining light in music lovers’ festival experience!

The unique soundscape created by Heineken® Music, will showcase the incredible power music has to bring people together, featuring DJs, MCs, live music and collectives from the worlds of house, disco, hip-hop & indie.

Each year, Heineken® Live Your Music, which is known for creating epic music experiences you can enjoy with friends, brings a specially curated line-up to Electric Picnic.

This year is no different, as Heineken® Live Your Music presents a kaleidoscope of artists and genres, which includes German DJ and producer Tensnake, London production duo Dusky, as well as a myriad of brilliant homegrown talent.

Artists include Erica Cody, Ireland’s newest R&B singer-songwriter superstar, glitter loving live disco act PrYmary Colours and Dublin producer George Feely.

There will also be an Ibiza Classics set from Live Your Music legend Davey B, karaoke room lifters from Singalong Social, and a setful of floor fillers from Live Your Music resident DJ Marcus O’Laoire.

This year’s area is an enormous structure on two levels, with a glass roof that will keep festival-goers dry but let them dance beneath the sun and stars!

The immersive and interactive light show has been reimagined for 2019 which, combined with the state-of-the-art sound system, make Live Your Music the most impressive festival stage in the country.

Live Your Music members can access the Live Your Music Lounge where they can give their legs a rest while having a cold Heineken® before getting back to the dancing crowd to share the most epic festival experience going.

