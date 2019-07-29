Watch Love Island final in this Midlands cinema

Lynda Kiernan

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Longford's Maura Higgins among the finalists

Love Island 2019 finale is on tonight and fans from Laois might want to avail of a fun cinema screening just a short drive over the county border.

The IMC cinema in Carlow Town is offering a special live screening of the final this Monday night July 29 at 9pm.

Tickets are €7.50 including a medium combo.

They ask punters to please note that their event is strictly over 18s.