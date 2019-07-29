Watch Love Island final in this Midlands cinema
Longford's Maura Higgins among the finalists
Love Island 2019 finale is on tonight and fans from Laois might want to avail of a fun cinema screening just a short drive over the county border.
The IMC cinema in Carlow Town is offering a special live screening of the final this Monday night July 29 at 9pm.
Tickets are €7.50 including a medium combo.
They ask punters to please note that their event is strictly over 18s.
