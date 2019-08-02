Cranberries Tribute Band for Portlaoise this weekend

Zombie, Ireland’s Premier Cranberries Tribute Band, comes to the stage of Kavanaghs in Portlaoise this weekend.

Zombie are Ireland's one and only tribute to The Cranberries. Experience the look and sound of The Cranberries featuring Edel Rowan and her band. Edel is a major Dolores O'Riordan and Cranberries fan and she has put her own solo career aside to pay homage to Ireland's best known female rock icon.

The Cranberries rose to international fame in the 1990s with their debut album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?, which became a commercial success. The band has sold over 40 million records worldwide (and over 14 million in the US), achieved five top 20 albums on the Billboard 200 chart (Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?; No Need to Argue, To the Faithful Departed, Bury the Hatchet, and Stars: The Best of 1992-2002) as well as having eight top 20 singles on the Modern Rock Tracks chart (Linger, Dreams, Zombie, Ode to My Family, Ridiculous Thoughts, Salvation, Free to Decide, and Promises).

Zombie will play Kavanaghs this Saturday, August 3, at 9.30pm.

Tickets are available now priced €14.