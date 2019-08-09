Back to the past for Heritage

There’s a chance to experience times past at the Donaghmore Famine Workhouse and Agricultural Museum next weekend.

Experiencing Laois will celebrate Heritage Week in Donaghmore Workhouse. This unique event celebrates life as it was in 19th century Ireland through tales and displays. You will taste, smell, hear, see and touch everything 19thcentury in these haunting surroundings.

On arrival you will be welcomed with a glass of mead and classical music. Inside the dining room you will be served a hearty meal whilst listening to stories of man traps and the hunting escapades of the gentry. See birds of prey in action and hear how life was in past times. There will be archery demonstrations in the courtyard for those brave enough.

After you have learned of the gentry's life you are welcome to take an emotive tour of the workhouse.

Period dress is encouraged.

Tickets are €71.50 per person including booking fee. Bookings can be made at www.dunamaise.ie and www.abbeyleixheritage.com.