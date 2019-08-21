Muggle magic at local arts centre

The season is almost coming to an end but Dunamaise Arts Centre are excited to finish off the summer on a high note with some of the best camps and workshops for children.

Following the Musical Camp which ran from August 12 -14, there’s a Harry Potter Camp this week, August 20 - 22 by Speak Out Drama Lessons as well as a one day Tribal Mask Making workshop by Spikey Jar artist’s collective on Saturday August 24, which will bring fantastic memories to children to finish off the summer holidays.

Speak Out Drama Lessons promise an experience of a lifetime in their summer camps within the safest and happiest environment. Under the direction of professional Speech & Drama coach Sonya Cuddy, the Musical Camp featuring Mary Poppins Returns and Aladdin took place recently.

Children got the chance to sing, dance, act, play games with drama and lots of fun.

Do you want to be a wizard? From August 20 to August 22, children aged four to 14years should make way for the Ultimate Hogwarts experience.

Taking place from 10am to 2pm daily, the Harry Potter Summer Camp will feature potion brewing, wand making, Quidditch, Horcrux Hunt, a free T-shirt and special guests including a very special owl from Raven Haven Aviaries.

Costing €75, this is an experience not to be missed by any Harry Potter fans or those on the lookout for an unforgettable fun camp.

Tribal Mask-Making will be something different for children aged 8 to 10 years who are interested in art or being creative. This fun creative workshop will be run by Spikey Jar Collective, a group of local artists who will also be exhibiting in the Dunamaise main Gallery also during that time. Places cost just €5 for the workshop which takes place from 2-4pm on Saturday August 24.

Places for all camps and workshops can be booked through the Dunamaise box office, telephone 057 8663355 or go online at www.dunamaise.ie.