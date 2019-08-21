Untold tale of Irish history in Portlaoise

A previously untold story of the War of Independence, Greyhound on Train will be presented at two locations in Laois this Friday, August 23.

Based on testimonies of four extraordinary women, with music and puppetry, this shines a new light on events in a turbulent period of Irish history. Never mind your Countesses or your Maud Gonnes - it’s time to hear about these women.

Elizabeth Bloxham (a protestant teacher, pamphleteer, rabble rouser and radicaliser); Peg Flanagan (waitress, gun runner, spy and witness to Bloody Sunday) Josephine Stallard (doctor, dispatcher and whirlwind romancer) and Bridget Fitzpatrick (her telegram stating “Greyhound on Train” was instrumental in securing the escape of Sean Hogan in a famous ambush).

Supported by the Heritage Office of Laois County Council, Greyhound on Train will take place this Friday at 11am at Heritage House, Abbeyleix (direct booking by calling 057 8731653), and 2pm at Dunamaise Arts Centre (bookings through www.dunamaise.ie. The event is free of charge.