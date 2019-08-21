Life of a legendary double-act on local screen

This week's big screen offering from the Dunamaise Arts Centre is the bittersweet biopic Stan & Ollie.

This is a heart-warming biopic of the legendary comedy duo Laurel and Hardy, the world's greatest comedy team.

With their golden era of Hollywood films behind them and diminished by age, they reconnect with their adoring fans by touring variety halls.

Although the shows become an instant hit, Stan and Ollie can't quite shake the past as long-buried tensions threaten their precious partnership.

Directed by Jon S. Baird, starring Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly, and Shirley Henderson.

Stan & Ollie screens at the Dunamaise Arts Centre this Wednesday, August 21, at 8pm.

Tickets are available now, priced €7/€5, contact the Dunamaise box office now on 05786 63355.