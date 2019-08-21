Host of free events across Laois for Culture Night 2019

With 20 separate events happening in the county there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy at this year’s Culture Night on Friday, September 20.

Starting off in Portlaoise a highlight event at 7pm at Dunamaise Arts Centre is a wonderful concert by the Henry Girls. This concert also features a very special collaboration with singers from Music Generation Laois.

Laois Youth Dance Ensemble will delight shoppers with a performance at Laois Shopping Centre between 5.30pm and 6pm, so expect flow, originality and artistry. Also on show at the Laois Shopping Centre, Mountmellick Embroidery Portlaoise Group will exhibit their exquisite craftwork and demonstrate how it is made from 7pm-8.30pm. Portlaoise Library is the venue for author Anne Griffin in conversation with Claire O’Brien at 7pm. Later at Portlaoise Library you can join the Laois Writers' Group for ‘The Language of Love’, a sharing of the best of classical writing on the theme of love in all its forms from 8.30pm. For the night owls don’t miss The Equinox at Kavanaghs Pub upstairs venue from 9pm. A celebration of the Autumnal equinox, it features artists from Laois and across Ireland showcasing visual art, magic, performance art, poetry, dance, music, and burlesque for over 18s.



For families Abbeyleix Heritage house present McCormick Puppets, showcasing their newest production specific to Abbeyleix, at 6pm. In Ballyfin there is a Pop Up Gaeltacht from 8pm.

For art lovers visit the specially commissioned ceramic art exhibition Ceadere at Laois Arthouse, Stradbally by resident artist Cathy Whelan, between 5pm and 8pm. There is a wonderful opportunity to visit artists’ studios in the county, as artist Kevin McCann from Ballyfin opens his studio from 5pm-11pm so visitors can see how he works and join in exploring the mediums he uses.

In Killenard, the Mount Henry Art Studio will also open their doors from 2pm – 8pm to welcome people of all ages to drop in and be creative. Two structured art workshops will run from 5pm-6pm for children and 7pm-8pm for adults.

There are tours of Donaghmore Famine Workhouse led by Trevor Stanley, and two free tours of Emo Court. Also in Emo is an exhibition of contemporary still life presented by the Oliver Sears Gallery and ‘Through the Eyes of Father Browne’, an exhibition on the life and photographs of Father Frank Browne as well as the exhibition of architectural drawings for Emo Court.

Head to Mountrath for history and music at Roundwood House and complete the tour in the beautiful library.

Not to be missed Laois Libraries proudly present a musical salon night in Durrow Library from 8pm, performed by violinist/violist Ali Comerford and pianist Anna Callanan.

Pay a visit to Mountmellick and take in The Aishling Art Group exhibition at the Gallery in Mountmellick Library during opening hours. Residents and friends of St Vincent’s community nursing unit in Mountmellick will enjoy being entertained by talented members of Mountmellick Comhaltas, from 5pm. And The Slieve Bloom Association will present ‘Life Stories’, a documentary recording of life stories at the foot of the Slieve Bloom Mountains, with memories of traditional music, dance and life over the years, at the MDA from 7pm.

Head to Portarlington at 5pm to the Church of Ireland Hall for a special film screening of the film ‘Into the West’ in celebration of the new Into the West Mural created by Street artists ADW on the facade of the old cinema.

At 8pm, Rathdowney Library presents ‘These Wailing Walls’, a famine re-enactment pageant looking back at the children of famine times that includes a famine supper.

Or enjoy a traditional evening of music, dancing, singing, storytelling and fun with Spink Comhaltas in the beautiful Community Hall in Spink from 7.30pm-9pm.

For more details, visit www.culturenight.ie