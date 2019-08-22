Up-and-coming Laois musician top act in new Electric Picnic line up

Three Ireland has unveiled the line-up for its ‘Made by Music’ stage, the newest addition to this year’s Electric Picnic festival and a well known Laois musician is one of the top acts included.

Featuring a diverse mixture of top up-and-coming Irish and International acts, the ‘Made By Music’ stage is not to be missed for music fans who want to discover and connect with their new favourite artists.

Talented Laois musician Curtis Walsh has been going from strength to strength in the music industry and he has been revealed as one of the acts that will feature on the Made by Music stage.

An early contender for one of the highlights of the weekend, David Kitt, Elaine Mai, Fehdah, Kean Kavanagh, Sorcha Richardson and Souléwill combine their collective talents for a never before seen performance which will include their smash hit collaborations “Follow the Sound” and “Butterflies”.

Electro-pop star Shura will headline Friday night at the Three ‘Made by Music’ stage and will be preceded by avant-garde vocalist and performance artist Serpentwithfeet, indie pioneers Sports Team and rising Irish stars, Alex Gough - Waterford’s latest rap sensation and our very own 18-year-old singer-songwriter Curtis Walsh.

Joining the Three ‘Made by Music’ artists on Saturday is some of the best rising talents on the Irish music scene. Jyellowl - one of the stars of the Irish hip-hop scene, acoustic trad-metal fusionists The Scratch, Dundalk trip-hop band Just Mustard, indie rock/pop artist Somebody’s Child, producer & songwriter Rob De Boer and multi-instrumentalist Uly.

The day’s line-up is completed by multi-instrumental five-piece Easy Life, Kentucky garage punk band White Reaper and new wave post-punk trio, Working Men’s Club.

Bringing the stage to a close on Sunday are Electro-pop trio Kero Kero Bonito who be joined on the final day of the festival by post-genre group Ider, experimental pop duo Let’s Eat Grandma, Italian alt-pop singer Georgia, indie-pop outfit Cassia and Bristol punk band Heavy Lungs.

Irish artists such as the genre-defying Limerick band PowPig, Brighton rockers Yonaka and poet Sinead O’Brien complete Sunday’s line-up.

Three’s ‘Made by Music’ initiative has brought together six Irish musicians to write, record and release two brand new collaborative songs, contributing to the Irish music industry and helping the next generation of Irish music stars reach a wider audience.

The first song of this year’s initiative combined the talents of renowned songwriter and producer David Kitt, singer-songwriter Kean Kavanagh and future-afro soul vocalist Fehdah who teamed for the hypnotic summer anthem, ‘Follow the Sound’.

The second, and latest, collaboration brings together three of Ireland’s best female talent in pop star Soulé, electro-producer Elaine Mai and singer-songwriter Sorcha Richardson for the pop smash hit, “Butterflies”.

Collectively, the songs have been streamed over 145k times while the bespoke music videos created by Three have been seen by over 830k viewers.

