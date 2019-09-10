Laois men's shed members in largest ever gathering

The largest gathering ever of men's shed's members in Laois and Kildare is taking place on Wednesday, September 11 from 11am to 2pm at Monasterevin Community Centre, Whelans's Row, Monasterevin.

All of the sheds in Laois and Kildare are expected to attend and they will display examples of their projects at the event.

As well as this, the members will share their inspirational stories with other members. The men's shed choir will also give a performance at the event. Laois Sports Partnership, Kildare Sports Partnership, the Irish Heart Foundation, Kildare Education and Training Board and other local bodies will be present.