Fundraising community walks for Teac Tom supporting those affected by suicide

A number of community walks will be held in the coming weeks to raise awareness and funds for a Laois charity, Teac Tom.

The charity has services available on Main Street, Stradbally and Kilkenny to provide free counselling for families and individuals who have been affected by suicide or mental health.

A 6k walk has been organised to take place on Sunday, September 15 at 12 pm in the scenic village of Castletown, Co Laois. This is a great opportunity to get together with family and friends to walk and talk.

Registration is €10 and children go free.

The following week, the annual giving light and hope community walk in Oughval woods, Stradbally is on Sunday, September 22 at 1:30 pm.

"So many of us have lost loved ones to suicide, so it's nice to come together and support each other while remembering our loved one. Passing on the flame of Light and hope to others that are struggling."

Teac Tom offers counselling and support to individuals and their families affected by suicide, or for those that might contemplate suicide. Teac Tom provides a ‘safe space’ in Stradbally, Co Laois and Ormonde Road, Kilkenny.

It is supported by The Thomas Hayes trust CLG, which was set up in February 2014 by Angela Hayes, her children, family and friends following the tragic loss of her son Thomas to suicide in 2011 on the ninth anniversary of his dad's suicide.

All proceeds go to ensure the services continue. See more on www.thethomashayestrust.com.

